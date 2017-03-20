See T.I., Ice-T's Seething Mash-Up on 'Kimmel'
T.I. and Ice-T delivered a blazing mash-up of "Bring Em Out" and "O.G. Original Gangster" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' "I can't help but ask in the midst of our nation's calamity and discord: What do you want US to see?" rapper writes Ice-T opened the performance with a blistering introduction, but quickly ceded the stage to T.I., who spit the opening verse of "Bring Em Out" seamlessly over the funky old school groove of "O.G." Ice-T then wove the silky bars of "O.G." through the hard-hitting "Bring Em Out" beat, while T.I. sat back in a chair on stage and enjoyed the show.
