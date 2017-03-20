Sean 'Diddy' Combs performing in concert following premiere of Bad Boy documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will join Faith Evans, Ma$e, and Lil' Kim on stage following the premiere of his Bad Boy Records reunion documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival next month . The hip-hop mogul's new project, titled Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story, gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his record label and the impact the 1997 murder of his protege Notorious B.I.G. had on the company.

