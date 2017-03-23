Redman Says Filming For 'How High 2' ...

Redman Says Filming For 'How High 2' Could Begin In 2018

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

It's been 16 years since Redman and Method Man teamed up for the stoner film How High . In a recent interview with The Source, Red spoke about the potential of another flick with Meth arriving in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 8 hr Frogface Kate 13
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) 12 hr jenjen 6,192
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Wed Wildchild 9
Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07) Tue Dmont 1,055
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mar 20 newguy 1
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb '17 Charlie 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC