Rapping the gospel

Submitted Photo Gospel rap artist Tru-Serva, will perform popular hits from his album "The Surrender of Sound", along with a set of newly released singles at The Rock, tonight. For gospel rap sensation Tru-Serva, touring is more than putting on a great show, it's an opportunity to uplift communities by sharing the ministry of Jesus Christ.

