Rapping the gospel
Submitted Photo Gospel rap artist Tru-Serva, will perform popular hits from his album "The Surrender of Sound", along with a set of newly released singles at The Rock, tonight. For gospel rap sensation Tru-Serva, touring is more than putting on a great show, it's an opportunity to uplift communities by sharing the ministry of Jesus Christ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|jenjen
|6,192
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|16 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|12
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Wed
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Tue
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC