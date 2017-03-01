Rapper Too Short accused of rape in Los Angeles

The alleged victim claimed she was at a Los Angeles residence with the hitmaker, on November 1 when he sexually attacked her, reports TMZ . Serious allegations: Rapper Too Short, seen at Popfest At The Reef on October 29 in Los Angeles, has been accused of rape by a woman who was once on his label Sources close to the 50-year-old rapper claim Short insists he never had sexual contact with the alleged victim.

