Rapper Scribe entering rehab for his ...

Rapper Scribe entering rehab for his 'hardest crusade'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The 41-year-old Christchurch artist, real name Malo Luafutu, posted on Instagram this afternoon about his decision to enter rehab. Luafutu's life has been punctuated by addiction, gangs, violence and crime - issues he put on the stage with his brother and father in their play The White Guitar which premiered in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... 17 hr Quirky 8
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb '17 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb '17 Alex Lamouelle 520
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC