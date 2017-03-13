Rap Music Takes Center Stage For Defe...

Rap Music Takes Center Stage For Defense At Orcutt Rap Artist Trial

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury heard about the history and characteristics of rap music on Monday morning in the trial of an Orcutt artist charged with threatening a sexual assault victim through a song. Anthony Ray Murillo, 23, of Orcutt is charged with one felony count of threatening a witness or victim of a crime via the lyrics of the rap song, "Moment for Life Remix," he recorded and distributed online.

Chicago, IL

