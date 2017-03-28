Public Enemy logo
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum fired investigator James R. Williams in August, almost a year after he reported to his bosses that Erious Johnson Jr., director of civil rights for the Oregon Department of Justice, used the Black Lives Matter hashtag and tweeted about the rap group Public Enemy. The matter became public Nov. 10 , when the Urban League of Portland, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and other groups wrote to Rosenblum asking for an investigation into the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|hot
|6,194
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|Lyric913
|521
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Tue
|GOFIGURE
|19
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Mar 25
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC