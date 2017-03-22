Prince William Inspired a Rap Song

Prince William Inspired a Rap Song

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

Luniz, the hip hop duo behind his original dance song of choice, are honoring the royal with the song 'Party Like Prince Will' Prince William's bad dad dancing is the gift that keeps on giving, especially since his children aren't old enough to be embarrassed about it. Now it seems the prince's viral boogie is being commemorated via hip hop song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 1 hr Rayzor 5
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... 10 hr Wildchild 9
Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07) 23 hr Dmont 1,055
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mar 20 newguy 1
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Mar 19 Lit AJ 6,191
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb '17 Charlie 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC