Prince William Inspired a Rap Song
Luniz, the hip hop duo behind his original dance song of choice, are honoring the royal with the song 'Party Like Prince Will' Prince William's bad dad dancing is the gift that keeps on giving, especially since his children aren't old enough to be embarrassed about it. Now it seems the prince's viral boogie is being commemorated via hip hop song.
