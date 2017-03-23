Philly Freeway To Host Q&A and Perform With Legends For The First Time
Popular rappers from the 90s', MC Eiht, Philadelphia Freeway, and AZ will perform for the first time together on Saturday, March 25. The rap vets will be accompanied with a live band, The Moe Fitz Project, and DJ Jay Illa and Jamal Smallz will provide the musical soundtrack in between sets. "This show is the debut of the Classic Hip-Hop Lives Unplugged concert series where we are reclaiming the Golden Era of hip-hop by delivering 90's hip hop rhymes to a live band," the show's producer, Knowledge Beckham, said.
