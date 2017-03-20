Notorious B.I.G. Struggled With Months-Long Writer's Block Before "Life After Death"

Looking back at Notorious B.I.G.'s final studio album Life After Death 20 years after its release, Diddy sits down with Revolt TV to share some of his personal experiences working with the rapper. During the interview, one of the surprising things he mentions is that Biggie suffered from about 6-7 months of writer's block, where he stopped working altogether and completely lost focus.

