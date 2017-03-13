Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom 'Very Optimist...

Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom 'Very Optimistic' Son's Killer Will Be Caught

"When they see all this love that's being poured out, their conscience will stick a little bit,'" Voletta Wallace says at Sunday's "Biggie Night" Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace tells us at Barclays Center's "Biggie Night" that she is "very optimistic" her son's killer will be caught. The 1997 shooting death of Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace has become its own morbid cottage industry, filled with books, TV shows, documentaries and myriad theories about who was behind the murder of one of rap's most beloved figures.

Chicago, IL

