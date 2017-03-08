Notorious B.I.G. art to cover Bed-Stuy gallery's walls
Biggie was shot four times and killed on March 9, 1997, in a drive-by slaying as the he left a party after the Soul Train Music Awards. A Brooklyn art gallery plans an art exhibit paying homage to the legacy of local hero Christopher Wallace - aka The Notorious B.I.G. - to mark the 20th anniversary of his West Coast murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC