Notorious B.I.G. Art Show to Celebrate Rapper's Legacy

A three-day art show will pay homage to the legacy of late rapper Notorious B.I.G. in the heart of his neighborhood. Local organization Spread Art NYC is hosting the "20 Big Years" event Friday through Sunday in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Brooklyn rapper's death on March 9. Naoufal Aloui, also known as "Rocko," arranged the tribute with fellow artist Scott "Zimer" Zimmerman after painting a 38-foot-high mural of Biggie Smalls on Bedford Avenue and Quincy Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.