Not just 'Shape of You', here are 7 music videos inspired by boxing that you must watch

The boxing playlist! Ed Sheeran has been making waves with the video of his latest hit, Shape of You from his new album Divide. And not just because the song itself is exceptionally peppy or the video features the rather good-looking Jennie Pegouskie - no! One of the reasons why the video has been grabbing attention is because unlike most music videos today that seem to focus on song and dance routines, this one actually revolves around, well, boxing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.