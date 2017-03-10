Nicki Minaj Fans Worship Her For Slaying Remy Ma Diss Track 'No Frauds': Tweets

The queen of rap is back with vengeance! Nicki Minaj reunited with Young Money's Lil Wayne and Drake for the ultimate diss track against Remy Ma, and in one attempt, Nicki shut it down. Now, her Barbz are going nuts with applause for their queen! See the proof right here! Nicki Minaj with the shots! The 34-year-old rapper dropped three surprise tracks on March 9, one of which was a straight shot at Remy Ma , 36, for her multiple attempts to take Nicki down, aka her track "shETHER".

