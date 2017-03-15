Nick Cannon & Birdman Team Up to Prod...

Nick Cannon & Birdman Team Up to Produce Basketball Flick

14 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Nick Cannon and Birdman could be the next Ron Howard and Brian Grazer if they score a hit with their first big Hollywood production. Sources close to Nick and Baby tell us they're teaming up to produce a basketball flick.

