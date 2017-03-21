New Zealand SAS 'killed six civilians including three-year-old...

An explosive new book - Hit & Run: The New Zealand SAS in Afghanistan and the Meaning of Honour - calls for an inquiry An explosive new book calls for in inquiry into whether war crimes were committed by soldiers who 'wanted revenge' for its first fatality. In 'Hit & Run: The New Zealand SAS in Afghanistan and the Meaning of Honour', co-author Nicky Hager details claims that six civilians were killed and 15 injured during a raid in Afghanistan by New Zealand soldiers in 2010.

