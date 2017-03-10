New Body Count album features members of Megadeth, Lamb of God, Soulfly
Rapper/actor Ice-T holds nothing back with Bloodlust, the new album from his hardcore band Body Count . The disc features contributions from M egadeth leader Dave Mustaine, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe and Max Cavalera of Soufly and Sepultura .
