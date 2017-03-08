Nets to honor Biggie Smalls on anniversary of his death
The Nets will celebrate the life of Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. and Billboard 's "greatest rapper of all-time," when the Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. The evening will commemorate Biggie's iconic legacy and the 20th anniversary of his death on March 9, 1997. Biggie's closest family and friends will be in attendance to remember him throughout the night, with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Biggie's mom Voletta Wallace paying tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. with special pre-game and halftime ceremonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nets Daily.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb 15
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb 14
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb 8
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
|New Generation Rappers
|Feb 8
|Raplover1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC