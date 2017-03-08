Nets to honor Biggie Smalls on annive...

Nets to honor Biggie Smalls on anniversary of his death

Read more: Nets Daily

The Nets will celebrate the life of Brooklyn-born Biggie Smalls, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. and Billboard 's "greatest rapper of all-time," when the Nets host the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. The evening will commemorate Biggie's iconic legacy and the 20th anniversary of his death on March 9, 1997. Biggie's closest family and friends will be in attendance to remember him throughout the night, with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Biggie's mom Voletta Wallace paying tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. with special pre-game and halftime ceremonies.

Chicago, IL

