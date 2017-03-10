Nardwuar Tests Snoop Dogg on OG Rap Groups for Their Ninth Interview
Out of all the high-profile emcees to stand to face with Nardwuar the Human Serviette, Snoop Dogg might be the rapper with the most interviews on the renowned Canadian journalist's YouTube page. Following new exchanges with Zane Lowe , Ugly God , Desiigner and others, Nardwuar brings the spotlight back to Snoop for his latest vignette.
