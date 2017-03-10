N.W.A., Vin Scully to be preserved by Library of Congress
A pioneering Los Angeles rap group and an L.A. broadcasting legend are among this year's additions to the prestigious National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that N.W.A's album, "Straight Outta Compton," would be preserved for posterity.
