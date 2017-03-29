N.W.A., Judy Garland, Vin Scully, David Bowie and Talking Heads...

Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow," N.W.A.'s "Straight Outta Compton," and the 1971 debut broadcast of NPR's "All Things Considered" are among the recordings set to be included on the National Recording Registry, the Library of Congress announced Wednesday. Among other selections on the omnivorous list are Talking Heads' "Remain in Light," the original version of "Hound Dog" cut by Big Mama Thornton in 1952, Sister Sledge's "We Are Family," and a recording of a 1957 baseball game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants at the Polo Grounds announced by Vin Scully.

