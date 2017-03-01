Mel and Sue back together for Let's S...

Mel and Sue back together for Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have made their return to the BBC together for the first time since the broadcaster's final series of The Great British Bake Off. The pair hosted Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, a celebrity talent show in which well-known names perform as music stars to raise money for Comic Relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC