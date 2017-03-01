Mel and Sue back together for Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief
Presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have made their return to the BBC together for the first time since the broadcaster's final series of The Great British Bake Off. The pair hosted Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief, a celebrity talent show in which well-known names perform as music stars to raise money for Comic Relief.
