Master P to Pelicans front office: a Bring me ina
Rap mogul Master P is serious about coaching in the NBA, but only for his hometown team, the New Orleans Pelicans. TMZ Sports caught up to Master P to ask him about the Pelicans, and he has a clear vision for the future of the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNO-TV New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Saraaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|6,193
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Sat
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Sat
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC