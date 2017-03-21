Master P Adds More A-List Talent to His Biopic

Rap veteran Master P is moving forward with plans to turn his life story into a film, two years after casting Queen Latifah in the project. The No Limit Records founder previously announced in 2015 he had co-written the biopic, titled "King of the South," which would detail his journey from a life of poverty in New Orleans, Louisiana to becoming a successful music mogul.

