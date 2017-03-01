Man attacks victim with axe handle, takes wallet
According to the arrest warrant, Dustin Irwin demanded the victim's wallet, when the victim refused, he told him he was going to "bash his head in." The warrant says Irwin hit the man in the head, arm and knee using the axe handle.
