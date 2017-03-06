M.anifest eulogizes Reggie Rockstone, Obrafuor
Ghanaian rap star M.anifest has lauded the grandpapa of Hiplife Reggie Rockstone and Obrafuor in an interview with BBC's DJ Edu terming them as music greats who helped him to strike the balance between the Highlife and Hip Hop he had deep love for as a young talented guy. "I grew up to Highlife music [which cannot go without mentioning or] talking about Ebo Taylor, C.K. man, K.K. Kabobo, and all those Highlife greats who are still around like Amakye Dede and Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba".
