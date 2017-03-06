M.anifest eulogizes Reggie Rockstone,...

M.anifest eulogizes Reggie Rockstone, Obrafuor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ghanaian rap star M.anifest has lauded the grandpapa of Hiplife Reggie Rockstone and Obrafuor in an interview with BBC's DJ Edu terming them as music greats who helped him to strike the balance between the Highlife and Hip Hop he had deep love for as a young talented guy. "I grew up to Highlife music [which cannot go without mentioning or] talking about Ebo Taylor, C.K. man, K.K. Kabobo, and all those Highlife greats who are still around like Amakye Dede and Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba".

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb 14 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb 8 Alex Lamouelle 520
New Generation Rappers Feb 8 Raplover1993 1
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC