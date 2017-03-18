Local Notes

Local Notes

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County , 1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville, present Terry Bankson of Engage NWA speaking at 11 a.m. Sunday. Word of Life Fellowship in Bentonville , 808 S.W. 14th St., presents comedian Jonnie W. in the "Laugh All Night" comedy concert at 7 p.m. March 25. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken for missions.

