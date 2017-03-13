Listen to Two Rare, Long-Lost Notorious B.I.G. Freestyles

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G. 's death, the enthusiastic uncle of UK hip-hop, DJ Tim Westwood , dug out two undiscovered Biggie freestyles from the 1990s. One features Craig Mack of BBE fame, recorded in 1997, while the other comes courtesy of a Life After Death press tour in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.