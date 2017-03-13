Lil Wayne Thanks Rick Ross Following Birdman-Referencing 'Idols Become Rivals' Leak
On Thursday , Rick Ross left an indelible mark on Lil Wayne after the Maybach Music boss posted a heartfelt message on Instagram regarding the Young Money star following the leak of the Rather You Than Me cut "Idols Become Rivals." "The Level of respect and Love that I have for WAYNE makes it hard to sit back and not speak on the situation," said Ross.
