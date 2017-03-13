Lil Wayne Thanks Rick Ross Following ...

Lil Wayne Thanks Rick Ross Following Birdman-Referencing 'Idols Become Rivals' Leak

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

On Thursday , Rick Ross left an indelible mark on Lil Wayne after the Maybach Music boss posted a heartfelt message on Instagram regarding the Young Money star following the leak of the Rather You Than Me cut "Idols Become Rivals." "The Level of respect and Love that I have for WAYNE makes it hard to sit back and not speak on the situation," said Ross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... 2 hr spytheweb 1
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb 15 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb '17 MBTN 11
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08) Feb '17 Alex Lamouelle 520
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC