Lil Duval and DeRay Davis Link With Snoop For High For Laughs With "Grow House"
Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to star opposite DeRay Davis, Lil Duval and an cast of all-star comedians in an upcoming movie called "Grow House." In addition to Snoop Dogg, DeRay Davis, Lil Duval, "Grow House" features actors Martin Starr, Malcolm McDowell, Faizon Love Lin Shaye and others.
