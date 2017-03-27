Legacy rap? Big Daddy Kane begs to di...

Legacy rap? Big Daddy Kane begs to differ

Big Daddy Kane is, arguably, as good a rapper as has ever been, a fast-rhyming pioneer from the genre's halcyon early days. Born Antonio Hardy and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Kane was an influential member of the Juice Crew, a hip-hop collective that counted among its members Biz Markie and Kool G Rap.

