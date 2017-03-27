Legacy rap? Big Daddy Kane begs to differ
Big Daddy Kane is, arguably, as good a rapper as has ever been, a fast-rhyming pioneer from the genre's halcyon early days. Born Antonio Hardy and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Kane was an influential member of the Juice Crew, a hip-hop collective that counted among its members Biz Markie and Kool G Rap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Saraaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|6,193
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Sat
|Hillary got thumped
|17
|If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G....
|Sat
|NotoriousPharts
|1
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|Mar 22
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Dmont
|1,055
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mar 20
|newguy
|1
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC