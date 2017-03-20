Learning By Listening: Robots Rap Abo...

Learning By Listening: Robots Rap About Their Artificial Intelligence Learning Systems

10 hrs ago

This is an educational music video of two robots rapping about their artificial intelligence , set to The Sugar Hill Gang's classic 'Rapper's Delight' . It was surprisingly well written considering how hard it must be to produce a song about robots learning by the imitation of human-human interactions and guessing what topic a person is talking about based on the metrics of co-occurrence frequency and clustering, despite having zero semantic information.

Chicago, IL

