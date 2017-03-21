Kirko Bangz Joins Kydd Jones On R&B T...

Kirko Bangz Joins Kydd Jones On R&B Trap Inspired "Who R U"

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Central Texas artist and acclaimed producer Kydd Jones had a busy SXSW this year to say the least. With performances nearly every day this past week, Kydd Jones was front and center reads long with past appearances at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, The Art of Rap Tour with Ice T and the Red Bull Sound Select s tage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 17 hr spud 4
News X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic... Mon newguy 1
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) Sun Lit AJ 6,191
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Sat Quirky 8
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb '17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Caleb 2
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC