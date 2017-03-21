Kirko Bangz Joins Kydd Jones On R&B Trap Inspired "Who R U"
Central Texas artist and acclaimed producer Kydd Jones had a busy SXSW this year to say the least. With performances nearly every day this past week, Kydd Jones was front and center reads long with past appearances at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival, The Art of Rap Tour with Ice T and the Red Bull Sound Select s tage.
