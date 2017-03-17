Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 North American Tour

Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, recording artist, and reality tv star Jermaine Dupri in association with Scream Nation and Live Nation, will see 20 cities in North America this summer with Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour, announced today. The tour begins May 25 in Louisville at the Louisville Palace, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, Memphis, and many more.

