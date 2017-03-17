Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 North American Tour
Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, recording artist, and reality tv star Jermaine Dupri in association with Scream Nation and Live Nation, will see 20 cities in North America this summer with Jermaine Dupri Presents: SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour, announced today. The tour begins May 25 in Louisville at the Louisville Palace, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, Memphis, and many more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|7 hr
|Quirky
|8
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb 17
|Charlie
|1
|heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Caleb
|2
|Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|MBTN
|11
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Top 10 fastest Rappers (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Alex Lamouelle
|520
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC