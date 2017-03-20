Jay Z to produce Trayvon Martin film and documentary series
Jay Z is set to produce both a Trayvon Martin film and documentary series based on the book 'Rest in Power', written by Martin's parents. According to Variety , Jay Z is partnering with the Weinstein Company for both the feature film and six-part documentary series.
