Jay Z Hosting "Time and Punishment" Town Hall Tonight on Spike TV
Rap mogul Jay Z will put on his activist hat later on today , during a live town hall meeting slated to air this evening . Spike TV will air the exclusive "Time and Punishment" town hall featuring Jay, and members of the late Kalief Browder's family.
