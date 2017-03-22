Jaime King to star in Escape Plan 2

Jaime King to star in Escape Plan 2

Read more: Anniston Star

The 37-year-old actress has signed up to take on the role of Abigail Ross - who was originally played by Amy Ryan - in the prison-break action movie, which is the sequel to 2013's 'Escape Plan'. Also revealed in the same casting announcement was 41-year-old rapper 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - who will be joining the cast to reprise his role as Hush from the first movie.

