Jaime King & Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Break Into 'Escape Plan 2'

EXCLUSIVE: The follow-up to 2013's Sylvester Stallone-Arnold Schwarzenegger actioner Escape Plan is firming up its cast. Jaime King has signed to play Abigail Ross in prison-break sequel Escape Plan 2 , and Power' s Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is reprising his role as Hush from the first film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.