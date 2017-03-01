Is sitting down getting a bad rap?

In the past 15 years sitting has been linked to a host of health problems such as diabetes, but is there more to it than that? - After hearing claims that sitting is the new smoking, you're a fervent believer in that standing desk at work. Why not, in the past 15 years sitting has been linked to a host of health problems such as diabetes, but is there more to it than that? Sitting may be getting a bad rap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.