Insane Clown Posse Unveils Goofy Video for Christina Aguilera 'Beautiful' Cover

At some point in the last few years, Insane Clown Posse flipped the switch from irrepressibly tWiStEd to kind of sweet, recording viral songs about how everything is dope and waging an admittedly good fight on behalf of their fans. In light of that personality turn, they released a cover of Christina Aguilera 's self-care anthem "Beautiful," back in 2012.

