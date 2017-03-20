If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notori...

If Ya Don't Know, Now Ya Know: Notorious B.I.G.'s Final Album 'Life After Death' Defined An Era

Birthed out of Bad Boy Records in 1997, which was still in its infancy at the time, Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death was poised to be a breakout album from the rapper, that would continue to push forward Puff Daddy's dream of getting big and changing an otherwise saturated industry. While the album would serve as the follow-up to his 1994 project, Ready to Die , unbeknownst to just about everyone, it would also serve as a eulogy for his death.

Chicago, IL

