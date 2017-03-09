How the Notorious B.I.G. revived old songs with 'Life After Death'

Two decades later, the title of the Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 album "Life After Death" still conjures grim memories of the killing of its creator, who died 20 years ago Thursday in an unsolved drive-by shooting near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. But "Life After Death," which came out mere weeks after the rapper was killed, gets at something else too, and that's the way several key samples on the album helped extend the lives of the tunes from which Biggie and his producers borrowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.