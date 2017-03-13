Hip Hop Week In Review: Rick Ross vs....

Hip Hop Week In Review: Rick Ross vs. Birdman, Snoop Dogg vs. Donald Trump & Drake

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

This week in Hip Hop, Rick Ross released Rather You Than Me, which included revealing swipes at Birdman and Nicki Minaj. Also, Snoop Dogg pretended to assassinate a clownish-looking version of President Donald Trump in a music video and Trump suggests he gets jail time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rap Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba... 5 hr fleadogscatch 1
News How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08) 6 hr Lit AJ 6,191
News Americans open to legal status, citizenship for... Sat Quirky 8
Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08) Feb 25 LittlePrimitive 371
News 'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ... Feb 17 Charlie 1
heavy bass songs by wiz khalifa (I need more) (... (Jul '15) Feb '17 Caleb 2
News Michelle Malkin: The Hip-Hop President - All Sw... (Sep '12) Feb '17 MBTN 11
See all Rap Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rap Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,677,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC