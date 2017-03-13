Hip Hop Week In Review: Rick Ross vs. Birdman, Snoop Dogg vs. Donald Trump & Drake
This week in Hip Hop, Rick Ross released Rather You Than Me, which included revealing swipes at Birdman and Nicki Minaj. Also, Snoop Dogg pretended to assassinate a clownish-looking version of President Donald Trump in a music video and Trump suggests he gets jail time.
