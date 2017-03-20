Hbo to Debut Special J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, a Dreamville Film, 4/15
J. COLE: 4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY, A DREAMVILLE FILM, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop star's second HBO special, debuts SATURDAY, APRIL 15 . In the spirit of his previous outing, this exclusive presentation is a multi-narrative show that combines music performances with intimate interviews documented through Cole's lens.
