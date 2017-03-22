'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 0:0
Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game," "The Newlywed Game" and that infamous factory of cheese, "The Gong Show," died at 87. Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death on behalf of Barris' family. Barris made game show history right off the bat, in 1966, with "The Dating Game," hosted by Jim Lange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Rap Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans open to legal status, citizenship for...
|51 min
|Wildchild
|9
|Top 5 Worst Rappers Of All Time (Jan '07)
|13 hr
|Dmont
|1,055
|CNN's Bell: Snoop Dogg Shooting Trump Not as Ba...
|Mon
|spud
|4
|X Factor winner Louisa Johnson set to spit epic...
|Mon
|newguy
|1
|How bad does sex hurt the first time? (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Lit AJ
|6,191
|Show us your own Freestyle Rap song (Jun '08)
|Feb 25
|LittlePrimitive
|371
|'One sentence on MLK, 8 about Trump': Internet ...
|Feb '17
|Charlie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rap Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC