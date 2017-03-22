'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87 0:0

'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies...

'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87

Read more: New York Post

Chuck Barris, whose game show empire included "The Dating Game," "The Newlywed Game" and that infamous factory of cheese, "The Gong Show," died at 87. Barris died of natural causes Tuesday afternoon at his home in Palisades, New York, according to publicist Paul Shefrin, who announced the death on behalf of Barris' family. Barris made game show history right off the bat, in 1966, with "The Dating Game," hosted by Jim Lange.

