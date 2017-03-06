Future Becomes 9th Music Act In Histo...

Future Becomes 9th Music Act In History To Have The #1 And #2 Albums Simultaneously

Read more: AllHipHop.com

Besides being the first artist to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 in consecutive weeks , Future also joined eight other acts on the list of performers to hold the #1 and #2 spots on the album chart simultaneously. Prior to The Purple One, it was another rapper, Nelly, that was the last act to have the #1 and #2 albums in the country with Suit and Sweat in 2004.

Chicago, IL

