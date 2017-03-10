First Episode Of 'All Things Consider...

First Episode Of 'All Things Considered' Is Headed To Library Of Congress

Renee Chaney, visitor Louisa Parker, Linda Wertheimer and Kris Mortensen, in the first All Things Considered studio in 1972. Quick quiz: What do Judy Garland's rendition of "Over the Rainbow," N.W.A's seminal Straight Outta Compton and the inaugural episode of NPR's All Things Considered have in common? That little riddle just got a little easier to answer on Wednesday: The Library of Congress announced that all three "aural treasures" - along with roughly two dozen other recordings - have been inducted into its National Recording Registry.

