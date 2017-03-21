Family doc's hip hop video urges safe sex for seniors

She may not have the tight rhyming skills of Jay-Z, or the video budget of Kanye West, but a family doctor in Asheville, N.C. is trying to spread an important message with a homemade music video: seniors can get sexually transmitted infections too. To the tune of "Ice, Ice, Baby," Dr. Shannon Dowler -- aka "RapDktaD" - wants seniors and their doctors to know that STI rates are on the rise.

